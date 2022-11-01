Canaan Inc. [CAN] Revenue clocked in at $901.30 million, down -43.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ: CAN] closed the trading session at $2.90 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.83, while the highest price level was $3.23. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Canaan Inc. Launches New Generation of Bitcoin Mining Machines.

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) (“Canaan” or the “Company”), a leading high-performance computing solutions provider, today launched its new generation of high-performance bitcoin mining machine, the Avalon Made A13 (“A13”) series.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.69 percent and weekly performance of -7.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -11.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, CAN reached to a volume of 6248922 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Canaan Inc. [CAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAN shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Canaan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Canaan Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canaan Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77.

Canaan Inc. [CAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.05. With this latest performance, CAN shares dropped by -11.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.60 for Canaan Inc. [CAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.28, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canaan Inc. [CAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.69 and a Gross Margin at +56.98. Canaan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 101.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 59.52.

Canaan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Canaan Inc. [CAN]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Canaan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 47 institutional holders increased their position in Canaan Inc. [NASDAQ:CAN] by around 13,644,687 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 4,002,002 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 14,149,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,796,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,478,690 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,667,805 shares during the same period.