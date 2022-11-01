BofA Securities slashes price target on JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] – find out why.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ: JBLU] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $8.05 during the day while it closed the day at $8.04. The company report on October 27, 2022 that JetBlue and Qatar Airways Further Enhance Codeshare Agreement with Expanded List of Global Destinations.

JetBlue Customers Can Fly Qatar Airways to 11 New Destinations in Africa and Asia.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced it is deepening its relationship with Qatar Airways through the expansion of the airlines’ codeshare agreement. This expansion will allow JetBlue customers to enjoy unrivalled travel options between the United States and 11 new markets, in eight countries, across Africa and Asia via Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH). The JetBlue code is now available on flights between Doha and:.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock has also gained 6.63% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JBLU stock has declined by 0.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.85% and lost -43.54% year-on date.

The market cap for JBLU stock reached $2.56 billion, with 323.10 million shares outstanding and 321.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.06M shares, JBLU reached a trading volume of 15309344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $8.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2022, representing the official price target for JetBlue Airways Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on JBLU stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for JBLU shares from 24 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JetBlue Airways Corporation is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBLU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

JBLU stock trade performance evaluation

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.63. With this latest performance, JBLU shares gained by 21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.48 for JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.43, while it was recorded at 7.64 for the last single week of trading, and 10.48 for the last 200 days.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at -12.09. JetBlue Airways Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.25.

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

JetBlue Airways Corporation [JBLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,943 million, or 76.70% of JBLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,655,089, which is approximately 1.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,650,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.27 million in JBLU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $168.21 million in JBLU stock with ownership of nearly -45.765% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JetBlue Airways Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in JetBlue Airways Corporation [NASDAQ:JBLU] by around 41,046,257 shares. Additionally, 173 investors decreased positions by around 46,725,732 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 153,851,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,623,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBLU stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,036,176 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 7,028,415 shares during the same period.