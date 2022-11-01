Barclays slashes price target on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] – find out why.

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] gained 3.68% on the last trading session, reaching $8.18 price per share at the time. The company report on October 24, 2022 that AGNC Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

AGNC Investment Corp. (“AGNC” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGNC) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

AGNC Investment Corp. represents 551.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.35 billion with the latest information. AGNC stock price has been found in the range of $7.77 to $8.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.23M shares, AGNC reached a trading volume of 20717902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $9.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $12.25 to $13.25. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13.50 to $13, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on AGNC stock. On April 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AGNC shares from 14.50 to 11.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.92.

Trading performance analysis for AGNC stock

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.68. With this latest performance, AGNC shares dropped by -5.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.49 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 7.90 for the last single week of trading, and 11.95 for the last 200 days.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.13 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -1.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]

There are presently around $1,899 million, or 43.20% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,339,671, which is approximately 1.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,899,451 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.94 million in AGNC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $104.34 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly -18.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 193 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 31,036,368 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 45,408,727 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 155,720,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,165,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,099,097 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 13,138,883 shares during the same period.