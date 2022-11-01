Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Stock trading around $1.43 per share: What’s Next?

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ: ACB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.72% , amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.50%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Aurora Cannabis to Host First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Investor Conference Call.

NASDAQ | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced today that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its first quarter fiscal year 2023 on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time | 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time. The Company will report its financial results for the first quarter fiscal year 2023 after the close of markets that same day.

Over the last 12 months, ACB stock dropped by -78.43%. The average equity rating for ACB stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $563.85 million, with 300.44 million shares outstanding and 283.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.22M shares, ACB stock reached a trading volume of 26575929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

ACB Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.50. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3230, while it was recorded at 1.2860 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4280 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurora Cannabis Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72 million, or 23.72% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,526,850, which is approximately 6.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,118,236 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.18 million in ACB stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $4.68 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 613.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NASDAQ:ACB] by around 16,030,519 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 3,439,022 shares, while 123 investors held positions by with 30,865,276 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,334,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,880,102 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 533,770 shares during the same period.