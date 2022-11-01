Antero Resources Corporation [AR] Is Currently 4.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE: AR] gained 4.15% or 1.46 points to close at $36.66 with a heavy trading volume of 9057710 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Antero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) (“Antero Resources,” “Antero,” or the “Company”) today announced its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The relevant consolidated financial statements are included in Antero Resources’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The daily chart for AR points out that the company has recorded 4.27% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, AR reached to a volume of 9057710 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Antero Resources Corporation [AR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AR shares is $50.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Antero Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Scotiabank raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Antero Resources Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $42 to $50, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AR shares from 21 to 24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Antero Resources Corporation is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for AR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for AR stock

Antero Resources Corporation [AR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, AR shares gained by 20.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.60 for Antero Resources Corporation [AR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.27, while it was recorded at 35.70 for the last single week of trading, and 32.87 for the last 200 days.

Antero Resources Corporation [AR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Antero Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Antero Resources Corporation [AR]

There are presently around $8,979 million, or 81.80% of AR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 44,413,051, which is approximately 32.82% of the company’s market cap and around 4.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,130,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $994.59 million in AR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $477.76 million in AR stock with ownership of nearly -38.676% of the company’s market capitalization.

239 institutional holders increased their position in Antero Resources Corporation [NYSE:AR] by around 51,622,644 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 53,961,656 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 139,334,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 244,918,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AR stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,977,664 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 5,855,633 shares during the same period.