Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell -35.79% so far this year. What now?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] closed the trading session at $106.91 on 10/31/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $106.67, while the highest price level was $113.80. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Airbnb to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) today announced that the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The company’s shareholder letter will be made available on the Airbnb Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

Airbnb will host an audio webcast to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET the same day. The link to the webcast will be made available on the Investor Relations website at https://investors.airbnb.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.79 percent and weekly performance of -8.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -30.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.73M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 10694882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $140.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. On June 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 23.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ABNB stock trade performance evaluation

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.15. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.51 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 113.63, while it was recorded at 113.59 for the last single week of trading, and 129.56 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.24 and a Gross Margin at +80.71. Airbnb Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.91.

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Airbnb Inc. go to 45.95%.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,448 million, or 65.50% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,197,964, which is approximately 13.459% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 19,058,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.78 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 20.482% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Airbnb Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 512 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 47,286,655 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 26,604,674 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 182,850,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,742,006 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,880,780 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 8,291,691 shares during the same period.