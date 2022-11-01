Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] moved up 39.16: Why It’s Important

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX: ATNM] gained 39.16% or 3.81 points to close at $13.54 with a heavy trading volume of 8584659 shares. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Actinium Announces Positive Top-line Results from Pivotal Phase 3 SIERRA Trial of Iomab-B in Patients with Active Relapsed or Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

– Iomab-B met the primary endpoint of durable complete remission of 6-months following initial complete remission after HCT with a p-value of <0.0001. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: ATNM) (Actinium or the Company), a leader in the development of targeted radiotherapies, today announced positive top-line results from the pivotal Phase 3 trial for its lead product candidate Iomab-B. The SIERRA (Study of Iomab-B in Elderly Relapsed or Refractory AML) trial was conducted in patients 55 years of age or older who had active disease (relapsed or refractory AML). The SIERRA trial is a randomized, multi-center, controlled study which compared Iomab-B as a conditioning regimen prior to a Bone Marrow Transplant (BMT) versus a control arm which allowed all current means of conventional care with the intent to transplant these patients. The SIERRA trial met its primary endpoint of durable complete remission or dCR of 6 months post initial remission after a BMT in Iomab-B arm compared to conventional care arm demonstrating statistical significance p<0.0001. It opened the trading session at $10.32, the shares rose to $13.89 and dropped to $10.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATNM points out that the company has recorded 123.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -207.03% lower than its most recent low trading price. If we look at the average trading volume of 158.12K shares, ATNM reached to a volume of 8584659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATNM shares is $25.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on ATNM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 262.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATNM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 18.80.

Trading performance analysis for ATNM stock

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 85.73. With this latest performance, ATNM shares gained by 83.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 123.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.99 for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.66, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.96 for the last 200 days.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM] shares currently have an operating margin of -2182.17 and a Gross Margin at +54.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2165.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -36.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.76.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.80 and a Current Ratio set at 18.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ATNM]

There are presently around $33 million, or 15.50% of ATNM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,068,947, which is approximately 24.464% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 231,816 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.14 million in ATNM stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.33 million in ATNM stock with ownership of nearly 3.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMEX:ATNM] by around 668,996 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 36,990 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 1,758,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,464,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNM stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 302,970 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 26,629 shares during the same period.