1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] is -64.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] gained 39.89% on the last trading session, reaching $2.63 price per share at the time. The company report on October 31, 2022 that 1847 Projects Revenue in Excess of $60 Million and over $7 Million of Cash Flow from Operations in 2023 Based Solely on Existing Portfolio.

Anticipates dividend in excess of $2 million for 2022.

1847 Holdings LLC (“1847” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today provided financial guidance for 2022 and 2023.

1847 Holdings LLC represents 4.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.07 million with the latest information. EFSH stock price has been found in the range of $2.39 to $3.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 137.97K shares, EFSH reached a trading volume of 41736654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 49.43. With this latest performance, EFSH shares gained by 63.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2900, while it was recorded at 2.0400 for the last single week of trading, and 6.4900 for the last 200 days.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.63 and a Gross Margin at +20.20. 1847 Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.21.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.13.

1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.