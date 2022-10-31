why Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.25

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] traded at a low on 10/28/22, posting a -24.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.22. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Verb Technology Company, Inc. Announces $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering will be approximately $4.0 million before deducting fees and other estimated expenses. The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on or about October 28, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and the receipt of regulatory approvals.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13329364 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verb Technology Company Inc. stands at 22.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.56%.

The market cap for VERB stock reached $29.94 million, with 96.95 million shares outstanding and 87.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, VERB reached a trading volume of 13329364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has VERB stock performed recently?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.27. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -55.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 21.38 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4555, while it was recorded at 0.2923 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7005 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Insider trade positions for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.30% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,064,875, which is approximately 54.814% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,224,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 3.412% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 1,956,328 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 484,664 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,077,838 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,518,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,150 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 347,949 shares during the same period.