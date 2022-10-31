why QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $178.07

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] jumped around 4.51 points on Friday, while shares priced at $119.21 at the close of the session, up 3.93%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Announcing the Winner of the TaroWorks Enterprise Grant.

In partnership with Qualcomm through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach™ initiative, TaroWorks will award $20,000 to We Care Solar to streamline their inventory management, incident and maintenance tracking, and their monitoring & evaluation. This will give the organization more time to support activities that will directly contribute to the success of their scaling plan, allowing We Care Solar to reach more health facilities in under-resourced communities.

QUALCOMM Incorporated stock is now -34.81% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QCOM Stock saw the intraday high of $119.45 and lowest of $112.33 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 193.58, which means current price is +13.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.47M shares, QCOM reached a trading volume of 9408316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $178.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets dropped their target price from $220 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has QCOM stock performed recently?

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.00. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 3.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.42 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.90, while it was recorded at 117.51 for the last single week of trading, and 142.26 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.16 and a Gross Margin at +57.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.94.

Return on Total Capital for QCOM is now 40.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 112.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 163.81. Additionally, QCOM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] managed to generate an average of $200,956 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.87.QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to 11.09%.

Insider trade positions for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]

There are presently around $97,327 million, or 74.30% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 106,941,425, which is approximately 1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,226,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.8 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.61 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly -2.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,249 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 44,987,644 shares. Additionally, 969 investors decreased positions by around 50,758,283 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 720,690,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 816,436,088 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,079,001 shares, while 159 institutional investors sold positions of 4,392,529 shares during the same period.