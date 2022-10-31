why Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $75.45

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.81%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Natural Resource Partners L.P. and Oxy Low Carbon Ventures Enter into CO2 Sequestration Agreement.

Provides approximately 65,000 acres to expand OLCV’s carbon sequestration hubs.

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE: NRP) (“NRP”) and Occidental’s (NYSE: OXY) Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) subsidiary, today announced the execution of an agreement for the evaluation and potential development of a permanent carbon dioxide (CO2) sequestration hub located in southeast Texas. OLCV expects the development of the project will be completed by its subsidiary 1PointFive.

Over the last 12 months, OXY stock rose by 112.36%. The one-year Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.78. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $66.95 billion, with 939.20 million shares outstanding and 922.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.88M shares, OXY stock reached a trading volume of 13789573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $75.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.81. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 15.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.34, while it was recorded at 71.63 for the last single week of trading, and 58.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.99 and a Gross Margin at +29.29. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

OXY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to 37.77%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,297 million, or 83.00% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 158,549,729, which is approximately 16.262% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 98,421,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.07 billion in OXY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.79 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly -20.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Occidental Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 565 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 67,011,568 shares. Additionally, 416 investors decreased positions by around 99,267,632 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 575,608,158 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 741,887,358 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,658,346 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,378,671 shares during the same period.