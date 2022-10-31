why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $92.92

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] closed the trading session at $79.03 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.65, while the highest price level was $79.30. The company report on October 28, 2022 that NextEra Energy third-quarter 2022 financial results available on company’s website.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has posted its third-quarter 2022 financial results in a news release available on the company’s website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults.

John Ketchum, chairman, president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, Kirk Crews, executive vice president, finance and chief financial officer of NextEra Energy, and other members of the company’s senior management team will discuss the company’s third-quarter 2022 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy’s website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergy.com/FinancialResults. Also discussed during the investor presentation will be financial results for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP). A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.35 percent and weekly performance of 10.30 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.02M shares, NEE reached to a volume of 9120581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $92.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 26.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

NEE stock trade performance evaluation

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.30. With this latest performance, NEE shares dropped by -1.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.00, while it was recorded at 75.85 for the last single week of trading, and 79.68 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.21 and a Gross Margin at +41.67. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.66.

NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 9.36%.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $123,478 million, or 80.70% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 185,382,622, which is approximately 1.66% of the company’s market cap and around 0.28% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 146,372,928 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.57 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.95 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,107 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 91,915,806 shares. Additionally, 1,026 investors decreased positions by around 68,612,239 shares, while 313 investors held positions by with 1,401,887,786 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,562,415,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,401,409 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 4,745,024 shares during the same period.