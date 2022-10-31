Wall Street Analyst Upgrade SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. What else is Wall St. saying

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] traded at a high on 10/28/22, posting a 1.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.45. The company report on October 11, 2022 that SoFi Schedules Conference Call to Discuss Q3 2022 Results.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), the digital personal finance company, today announced plans to host a conference call to discuss financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. SoFi also plans to release its third quarter 2022 results on the investor relations section of its website at https://investors.sofi.com at approximately 7 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Full session details for the conference appearance are as follows:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 28554280 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at 5.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.65%.

The market cap for SOFI stock reached $4.93 billion, with 910.05 million shares outstanding and 819.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.17M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 28554280 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $8.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Research Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $10, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.61 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.59, while it was recorded at 5.43 for the last single week of trading, and 7.63 for the last 200 days.

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.79 and a Gross Margin at +41.65. SoFi Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.46.

Earnings analysis for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOFI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SoFi Technologies Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]

There are presently around $2,174 million, or 33.40% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 95,281,895, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 61,962,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.69 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $169.79 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SoFi Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 82,101,539 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 62,596,038 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 254,269,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,966,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,003,893 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 13,627,177 shares during the same period.