Wall Street Analyst Upgrade fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. What else is Wall St. saying

fuboTV Inc. [NYSE: FUBO] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $3.62 with a heavy trading volume of 10720290 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Fubo Sports Network Signs Multi-Year Renewal With Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson for Channel’s Top Original Series No Chill.

New Season Premieres October 27 with Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo as First Guest.

Fubo Sports Network, the live, free-to-consumer TV network from FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, has announced that it has signed a new, multi-year renewal with Gilbert Arenas and Josiah Johnson, hosts of No Chill with Gilbert Arenas. The popular original TV series will premiere its third season on October 27 at 3 p.m. ET / noon PT on YouTube and on Fubo Sports Network’s linear channel on October 30 at 7 p.m. ET/PT as the 2022-23 NBA season begins. No Chill is also available in audio form across podcast platforms.

It opened the trading session at $3.62, the shares rose to $3.64 and dropped to $3.45, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FUBO points out that the company has recorded -4.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.03% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.66M shares, FUBO reached to a volume of 10720290 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUBO shares is $6.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUBO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for fuboTV Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $5 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for fuboTV Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $4.25, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on FUBO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for fuboTV Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUBO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

Trading performance analysis for FUBO stock

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, FUBO shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.96 for fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.96, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 5.16 for the last 200 days.

fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and fuboTV Inc. [FUBO] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.30 and a Gross Margin at -7.80. fuboTV Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.35.

fuboTV Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at fuboTV Inc. [FUBO]

There are presently around $285 million, or 44.20% of FUBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,098,743, which is approximately 27.551% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,256,083 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.23 million in FUBO stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $20.23 million in FUBO stock with ownership of nearly -12.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in fuboTV Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in fuboTV Inc. [NYSE:FUBO] by around 21,955,696 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 10,798,415 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 46,082,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,836,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUBO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,427,745 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,931,730 shares during the same period.