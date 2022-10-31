Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. What else is Wall St. saying

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] traded at a high on 10/28/22, posting a 1.29 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $99.20. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Climate Talks – Episode 04: Breaking the Climate Science.

The science around the climate crisis is no longer disputable. So now the question is, what is the role each of us can play in talking about the climate with our friends, and help bring more people into this movement? How can we debunk the myths and uplift the facts? How do we balance urgency with optimism? In this episode, we’ll speak to researcher John Cook and activist Jon Leland to unpack how we can better communicate about the climate-with skeptics and believers alike.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 95567099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Platforms Inc. stands at 5.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.32%.

The market cap for META stock reached $263.22 billion, with 2.68 billion shares outstanding and 2.30 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.83M shares, META reached a trading volume of 95567099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $156.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $205 to $105. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. On October 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for META shares from 205 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 7.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 10.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has META stock performed recently?

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.70. With this latest performance, META shares dropped by -27.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.28 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 144.15, while it was recorded at 118.84 for the last single week of trading, and 188.82 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $167,036 million, or 75.50% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 180,403,765, which is approximately -0.027% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 151,566,495 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.04 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $11.49 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -5.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,392 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 88,715,386 shares. Additionally, 1,682 investors decreased positions by around 122,091,527 shares, while 266 investors held positions by with 1,473,018,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,683,825,892 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 159 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,242,188 shares, while 321 institutional investors sold positions of 11,916,565 shares during the same period.