United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Revenue clocked in at $40.75 billion, down -0.14% YTD: What’s Next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $43.72 price per share at the time. The company report on October 26, 2022 that United and Jaguar Launch the First All-Electric Gate-to-Gate Airport Transfer Service in the U.S.

Select MileagePlus Premier members can make connecting flights in-style with complimentary rides in the new all-electric 2023 Jaguar I-PACE HSE;.

Jaguar SUVs to make up to 60 trips per day at United’s hub airports by end of year.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. represents 326.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.05 billion with the latest information. UAL stock price has been found in the range of $42.81 to $43.77.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.61M shares, UAL reached a trading volume of 9121176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $52.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price from $38 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 58.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for UAL stock

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 32.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.97 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.83, while it was recorded at 42.73 for the last single week of trading, and 40.85 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]

There are presently around $9,141 million, or 64.30% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,510,154, which is approximately 2.777% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,670,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $741.88 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 1.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 244 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 27,320,126 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 20,894,102 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 160,857,094 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,071,322 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,729,476 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 4,006,762 shares during the same period.