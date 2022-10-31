Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Revenue clocked in at $25.55 billion, down -34.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] price plunged by -1.15 percent to reach at -$0.32. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Uber Launches Dedicated Advertising Division To Serve The World’s Biggest Brands.

Led by retail media veteran Dr. Mark Grether, a newly formed team working across the Uber enterprise is unveiling new Journey Ads solution.

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) has formally launched its advertising division and unveiled Uber Journey Ads, an engaging way for brands to connect with consumers throughout the entire ride process. Journey Ads are the latest initiative from a dedicated team formed at Uber this year under advertising veteran Dr. Mark Grether, previously with Amazon Advertising, CEO of Sizmek, and Co-Founder of Xaxis. Leveraging Uber’s first-party data and insights across its mobility and delivery businesses presents the world’s biggest companies with compelling new surfaces and closed-loop attribution to reach Uber’s audience of 122 million monthly active users.

A sum of 27090767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 27.86M shares. Uber Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $27.88 and dropped to a low of $26.49 until finishing in the latest session at $27.50.

The one-year UBER stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.24. The average equity rating for UBER stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $46.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on UBER stock. On May 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBER in the course of the last twelve months was 81.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UBER Stock Performance Analysis:

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, UBER shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.50 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.64, while it was recorded at 27.91 for the last single week of trading, and 29.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Uber Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.74 and a Gross Margin at +31.92. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

UBER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 22.94%.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,316 million, or 74.70% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 165,362,397, which is approximately 29.898% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 104,388,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in UBER stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.18 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -1.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 183,802,821 shares. Additionally, 538 investors decreased positions by around 176,252,666 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 1,069,609,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,429,665,289 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,156,832 shares, while 197 institutional investors sold positions of 35,246,005 shares during the same period.