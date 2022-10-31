Truist lifts Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: GILD] jumped around 9.07 points on Friday, while shares priced at $79.27 at the close of the session, up 12.92%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Gilead Sciences Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 11% Year-Over-Year to $6.1 billion.

Gilead Sciences Inc. stock is now 9.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GILD Stock saw the intraday high of $79.6058 and lowest of $73.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 74.12, which means current price is +38.67% above from all time high which was touched on 10/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, GILD reached a trading volume of 27638869 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GILD shares is $75.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GILD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Gilead Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $79 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Gilead Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $74 to $75, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on GILD stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GILD shares from 79 to 82.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gilead Sciences Inc. is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for GILD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for GILD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has GILD stock performed recently?

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.93. With this latest performance, GILD shares gained by 25.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GILD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.27 for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.29, while it was recorded at 71.78 for the last single week of trading, and 63.02 for the last 200 days.

Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.27 and a Gross Margin at +75.88. Gilead Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.74.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.13.

Gilead Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GILD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gilead Sciences Inc. go to 0.12%.

Insider trade positions for Gilead Sciences Inc. [GILD]

There are presently around $79,348 million, or 82.40% of GILD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GILD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 126,937,611, which is approximately 4.296% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 110,396,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.75 billion in GILD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.59 billion in GILD stock with ownership of nearly -0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gilead Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 826 institutional holders increased their position in Gilead Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:GILD] by around 59,248,201 shares. Additionally, 700 investors decreased positions by around 50,818,996 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 890,911,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,978,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GILD stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,657,405 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 5,055,757 shares during the same period.