TAL Education Group [TAL] Revenue clocked in at $2.08 billion, up 11.20% YTD: What’s Next?

TAL Education Group [NYSE: TAL] gained 10.08% on the last trading session, reaching $4.37 price per share at the time. The company report on October 28, 2022 that TAL Education Group Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended August 31, 2022.

TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) (“TAL” or the “Company”), a smart learning solutions provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 ended August 31, 2022.

TAL Education Group represents 634.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.99 billion with the latest information. TAL stock price has been found in the range of $4.20 to $4.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, TAL reached a trading volume of 18160969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TAL Education Group [TAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAL shares is $5.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TAL Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for TAL Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3.50 to $4.40, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on TAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TAL Education Group is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.78.

Trading performance analysis for TAL stock

TAL Education Group [TAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.91. With this latest performance, TAL shares dropped by -8.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.00 for TAL Education Group [TAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.86, while it was recorded at 3.80 for the last single week of trading, and 4.00 for the last 200 days.

TAL Education Group [TAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TAL Education Group [TAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.97 and a Gross Margin at +49.82. TAL Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.21.

TAL Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at TAL Education Group [TAL]

There are presently around $1,318 million, or 62.10% of TAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAL stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 49,434,809, which is approximately 17.118% of the company’s market cap and around 83.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 22,717,108 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.27 million in TAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $89.47 million in TAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TAL Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in TAL Education Group [NYSE:TAL] by around 46,312,675 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 28,316,099 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 227,055,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 301,683,925 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAL stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,057,051 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 10,187,824 shares during the same period.