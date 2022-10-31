Summit Insights lifts Intel Corporation [INTC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] surged by $2.8 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $29.2186 during the day while it closed the day at $29.07. The company report on October 24, 2022 that Intel Foundry Services Forms Alliance to Enable National Security, Government Applications.

IFS USMAG Alliance combines a trusted design ecosystem with U.S.-based manufacturing to enable assured chip design and production at leading-edge nodes.

What’s New: Intel Foundry Services (IFS) today launched a strategic addition to its design ecosystem Accelerator program. The new USMAG (United States Military, Aerospace and Government) Alliance brings together a trusted design ecosystem with U.S.-based manufacturing to enable assured chip design and production on advanced process technologies and meet the stringent design and production requirements of national security applications. A first in the industry, the program’s initial members include leading companies like Cadence, Synopsys, Siemens EDA, Intrinsix and Trusted Semiconductor Solutions.

Intel Corporation stock has also gained 7.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, INTC stock has declined by -21.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.31% and lost -43.55% year-on date.

The market cap for INTC stock reached $107.86 billion, with 4.12 billion shares outstanding and 4.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 43.09M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 91507096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intel Corporation [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $32.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $29, while Truist kept a Hold rating on INTC stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for INTC shares from 32 to 28.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

INTC stock trade performance evaluation

Intel Corporation [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.79. With this latest performance, INTC shares gained by 10.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.37 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.88, while it was recorded at 27.43 for the last single week of trading, and 40.17 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intel Corporation [INTC] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.68 and a Gross Margin at +55.18. Intel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.36.

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $74,542 million, or 63.90% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 357,801,794, which is approximately 2.336% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 347,950,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.11 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.12 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly -1.588% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,235 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 151,038,591 shares. Additionally, 1,414 investors decreased positions by around 121,931,798 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 2,291,249,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,564,219,993 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,220,507 shares, while 289 institutional investors sold positions of 8,720,630 shares during the same period.