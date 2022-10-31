Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] Stock trading around $6.58 per share: What’s Next?

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $6.58 with a heavy trading volume of 33966960 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Southwestern Energy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Returned more than $300 million to shareholders through debt repayment and share repurchases.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $6.70, the shares rose to $7.12 and dropped to $6.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SWN points out that the company has recorded -12.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -72.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 31.70M shares, SWN reached to a volume of 33966960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $11.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $7 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Southwestern Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on SWN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 8.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for SWN stock

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.79. With this latest performance, SWN shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.01, while it was recorded at 6.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.66 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]

There are presently around $6,348 million, or 87.40% of SWN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 145,670,904, which is approximately -13.672% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 124,580,565 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $819.74 million in SWN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $545.72 million in SWN stock with ownership of nearly -20.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwestern Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE:SWN] by around 165,699,335 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 190,582,893 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 608,468,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 964,750,463 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWN stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,059,555 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 24,821,292 shares during the same period.