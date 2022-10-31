SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] moved up 2.15: Why It’s Important

SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ: SPRC] jumped around 0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, up 2.15%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that SciSparc: Wellution™ Successfully Launched a New Keto Gummies Apple Cider Vinegar Product and Generated $100,000 In Revenues Within 30 Days.

Since launch the new product has had approximately 117% ROI.

SciSparc Ltd. stock is now -84.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SPRC Stock saw the intraday high of $1.34 and lowest of $0.9015 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.15, which means current price is +55.74% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, SPRC reached a trading volume of 14806437 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SciSparc Ltd. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36.

How has SPRC stock performed recently?

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.32. With this latest performance, SPRC shares gained by 23.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.98 for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8761, while it was recorded at 0.9163 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6297 for the last 200 days.

SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -120.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.79.

Insider trade positions for SciSparc Ltd. [SPRC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.96% of SPRC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPRC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 335,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.47% of the total institutional ownership; PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD., holding 113,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in SPRC stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $19000.0 in SPRC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in SciSparc Ltd. [NASDAQ:SPRC] by around 354,932 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 19,918 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 98,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPRC stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 354,932 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 16,261 shares during the same period.