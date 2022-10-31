Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Stock trading around $50.45 per share: What’s Next?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.38% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.08%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that SLB to Acquire Gyrodata Incorporated.

Complementary technologies elevate drilling performance benchmarks.

Over the last 12 months, SLB stock rose by 51.50%. The one-year Schlumberger Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.07.

The market cap for the stock reached $73.28 billion, with 1.42 billion shares outstanding and 1.42 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.82M shares, SLB stock reached a trading volume of 15764008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on SLB stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts increased their price target for SLB shares from 4.60 to 44.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 41.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 40.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.49 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.81, while it was recorded at 51.79 for the last single week of trading, and 39.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.93 and a Gross Margin at +17.82. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.48.

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 44.40%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,074 million, or 83.10% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,817,814, which is approximately 0.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 108,340,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.47 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.53 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -2.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 639 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 148,742,908 shares. Additionally, 575 investors decreased positions by around 91,618,048 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 910,751,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,151,112,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,158,452 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 5,717,931 shares during the same period.