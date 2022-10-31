Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell -55.62% so far this year. What now?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] loss -1.55% on the last trading session, reaching $45.78 price per share at the time. The company report on October 18, 2022 that Roblox to Report Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) today announced that it will report the company’s third quarter 2022 financial results, as well as its key metrics for the month of October 2022, before the opening of the U.S. markets on Wednesday, Nov 9, 2022. Roblox will host a conference call to answer questions regarding its financial results on the same date.

Roblox Corporation represents 593.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $27.75 billion with the latest information. RBLX stock price has been found in the range of $45.2199 to $46.73.

If compared to the average trading volume of 20.62M shares, RBLX reached a trading volume of 9196956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $43.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 2.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 49.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 91.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for RBLX stock

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.94. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 29.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.83 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.85, while it was recorded at 45.07 for the last single week of trading, and 42.78 for the last 200 days.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Roblox Corporation [RBLX]

There are presently around $17,672 million, or 70.70% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 82,781,796, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,649,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.04 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly -5.413% of the company’s market capitalization.

286 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 78,893,536 shares. Additionally, 301 investors decreased positions by around 56,703,246 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 250,433,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 386,029,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,924,661 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 11,506,840 shares during the same period.