PG&E Corporation [PCG] is 25.62% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

PG&E Corporation [NYSE: PCG] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.46 during the day while it closed the day at $15.25. The company report on October 27, 2022 that PG&E Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results, on Track for Updated GAAP Earnings Guidance of $0.80 to $1.01 per Diluted Share and Narrowed Non-GAAP Core Earnings Guidance of $1.09 to $1.11 per Diluted Share.

Recorded GAAP earnings were $0.21 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to losses of $(0.55) per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

Non-GAAP core earnings were $0.29 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2022, compared to earnings of $0.24 per diluted share for the same period in 2021.

PG&E Corporation stock has also gained 5.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PCG stock has inclined by 39.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 20.55% and gained 25.62% year-on date.

The market cap for PCG stock reached $37.92 billion, with 2.47 billion shares outstanding and 2.11 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.95M shares, PCG reached a trading volume of 29020028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PG&E Corporation [PCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCG shares is $17.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for PG&E Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PG&E Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $15.50, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on PCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PG&E Corporation is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

PCG stock trade performance evaluation

PG&E Corporation [PCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, PCG shares gained by 23.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.13 for PG&E Corporation [PCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.35, while it was recorded at 15.13 for the last single week of trading, and 12.01 for the last 200 days.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PG&E Corporation [PCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +10.37. PG&E Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.08.

PG&E Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PG&E Corporation [PCG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG&E Corporation go to 4.59%.

PG&E Corporation [PCG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,368 million, or 68.20% of PCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 194,321,169, which is approximately 38.59% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 189,650,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in PCG stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.84 billion in PCG stock with ownership of nearly 7.947% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PG&E Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in PG&E Corporation [NYSE:PCG] by around 201,747,998 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 118,185,661 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 1,277,982,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,597,916,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCG stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,616,226 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 9,389,693 shares during the same period.