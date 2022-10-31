PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock Downgrade by Susquehanna analyst, price target now $100

PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: PYPL] closed the trading session at $86.25 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.19, while the highest price level was $87.4194. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Box-Free, In-Person Returns Are the No. 1 Preferred Return Method for Online Purchases.

More than 40% of Consumers Would Rather Sit in Rush Hour Traffic Than Return a Purchase Made Online.

Mail-in returns are becoming a thing of the past. Online shoppers now rank in-person, box-free returns as the No. 1 preferred method for returning purchases made online, with returns by mail ranked as the fourth, significantly less desirable option when returns are required.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.26 percent and weekly performance of 2.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -1.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -2.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.42M shares, PYPL reached to a volume of 15984748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PYPL shares is $119.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PYPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for PayPal Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $94 to $114, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PYPL stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PYPL shares from 85 to 116.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PayPal Holdings Inc. is set at 3.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PYPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for PYPL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PYPL stock trade performance evaluation

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, PYPL shares dropped by -2.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PYPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.72 for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 90.17, while it was recorded at 86.94 for the last single week of trading, and 97.61 for the last 200 days.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.66 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. PayPal Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.70.

PayPal Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PYPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PayPal Holdings Inc. go to 12.84%.

PayPal Holdings Inc. [PYPL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71,259 million, or 73.60% of PYPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PYPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,828,323, which is approximately 0.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,191,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.57 billion in PYPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.8 billion in PYPL stock with ownership of nearly -3.427% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PayPal Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,009 institutional holders increased their position in PayPal Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] by around 89,006,491 shares. Additionally, 1,186 investors decreased positions by around 100,879,624 shares, while 178 investors held positions by with 636,309,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 826,195,821 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PYPL stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,479,239 shares, while 310 institutional investors sold positions of 10,224,226 shares during the same period.