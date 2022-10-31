ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Is Currently 4.06 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] surged by $2.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $67.77 during the day while it closed the day at $67.48. The company report on October 25, 2022 that onsemi and Ride Vision Collaborate to Offer Advanced Safety Solutions for Motorcyclists.

First-to-market lifesaving Ride Vision is a game changer for two- and three-wheeled vehicles.

onsemi (Nasdaq: ON), a leader in intelligent power and sensing technologies, today announced its collaboration with Israel-based Ride Vision on the development of advanced safety solutions for motorcyclists. Ride Vision’s industry-leading Collision Aversion Technology™ (CAT) for motorcycles uses machine-vision with artificial intelligence (AI) and works based on high-dynamic range data captured by AR0147AT automotive-grade image sensors from onsemi. CAT provides riders with timely warnings about impending dangers on the road, avoiding a high percentage of accidents and helping save lives.

ON Semiconductor Corporation stock has also gained 2.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ON stock has inclined by 6.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.50% and lost -0.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ON stock reached $28.10 billion, with 434.20 million shares outstanding and 431.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.63M shares, ON reached a trading volume of 9828565 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $75.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $65, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on ON stock. On February 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ON shares from 55 to 69.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 21.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

ON stock trade performance evaluation

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.74. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 7.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.87 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.53, while it was recorded at 66.40 for the last single week of trading, and 60.48 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 19.21%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29,991 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,340,515, which is approximately 20.83% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,236,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.05 billion in ON stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.65 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 17.036% of the company’s market capitalization.

384 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 80,799,772 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 32,829,513 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 330,815,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,444,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,753,860 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 8,017,940 shares during the same period.