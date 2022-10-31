Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] Revenue clocked in at $3.15 billion, down -51.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NU] traded at a high on 10/28/22, posting a 3.38 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.59. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Nu Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call Date.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (“Nu” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release with third quarter 2022 financial results will be issued after the market closes that same day.

The quiet period starts on October 30, 2022 and, as from this date, the Company will no longer discuss financial results with the market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 23039831 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nu Holdings Ltd. stands at 6.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.15%.

The market cap for NU stock reached $20.58 billion, with 4.68 billion shares outstanding and 3.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 29.54M shares, NU reached a trading volume of 23039831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NU shares is $7.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NU stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Nu Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Nu Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on NU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nu Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for NU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.32. With this latest performance, NU shares gained by 3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.35 for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.75, while it was recorded at 4.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.60 for the last 200 days.

Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.28 and a Gross Margin at +63.78. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.76, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.10.

Insider trade positions for Nu Holdings Ltd. [NU]

There are presently around $11,272 million, or 68.40% of NU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NU stocks are: SC US (TTGP), LTD. with ownership of 555,446,088, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.84% of the total institutional ownership; GALILEO (PTC) LTD, holding 415,539,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in NU stocks shares; and TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $931.83 million in NU stock with ownership of nearly -20.321% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nu Holdings Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 155 institutional holders increased their position in Nu Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NU] by around 419,024,646 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 429,312,512 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 1,607,422,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,455,759,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NU stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 58,226,858 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 209,514,758 shares during the same period.