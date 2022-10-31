NIO Inc. [NIO] fell -69.41% so far this year. What now?

NIO Inc. [NYSE: NIO] price plunged by -2.91 percent to reach at -$0.29. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Thinking about buying stock in Taysha Gene Therapies, Nio, Traeger, Amprius Technologies, or Sellas Life Sciences?.

A sum of 74082378 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 48.36M shares. NIO Inc. shares reached a high of $9.98 and dropped to a low of $9.28 until finishing in the latest session at $9.69.

The one-year NIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.03. The average equity rating for NIO stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NIO Inc. [NIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NIO shares is $31.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NIO stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NIO Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $42 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for NIO Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32.40, while China Renaissance analysts kept a Buy rating on NIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NIO Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.07.

NIO Stock Performance Analysis:

NIO Inc. [NIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.56. With this latest performance, NIO shares dropped by -37.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.58 for NIO Inc. [NIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NIO Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NIO Inc. [NIO] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.86 and a Gross Margin at +17.35. NIO Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.26.

Return on Total Capital for NIO is now -9.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NIO Inc. [NIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.08. Additionally, NIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.03.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.NIO Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NIO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NIO Inc. go to -0.15%.

NIO Inc. [NIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,347 million, or 37.20% of NIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NIO stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 96,781,178, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 61,343,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $594.42 million in NIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $486.99 million in NIO stock with ownership of nearly 2.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NIO Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 238 institutional holders increased their position in NIO Inc. [NYSE:NIO] by around 75,236,794 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 76,553,641 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 400,057,332 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 551,847,767 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NIO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,162,647 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,679,741 shares during the same period.