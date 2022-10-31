New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] stock Resumed by Wedbush analyst, price target now $10

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE: NYCB] closed the trading session at $9.26 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.11, while the highest price level was $9.71. The company report on October 28, 2022 that OCC APPROVAL RECEIVED FOR THE MERGER OF NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK AND FLAGSTAR BANK.

BOTH COMPANIES MUTUALLY AGREE TO EXTEND MERGER AGREEMENT TO DECEMBER 31, 2022.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the “Company” or “NYCB”) and Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: FBC) (“Flagstar”) announced today the receipt of approval from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (the “OCC”) to convert Flagstar Bank, FSB to a national bank to be known as Flagstar Bank, N.A., and to merge New York Community Bank into Flagstar Bank, N.A. with Flagstar Bank, N.A. being the surviving entity. NYCB’s acquisition of Flagstar remains subject to the approval of the Federal Reserve Board (the “FRB”), as well as to the satisfaction of certain other customary closing conditions under the merger agreement between the two companies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.16 percent and weekly performance of 9.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.22 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.67M shares, NYCB reached to a volume of 50952230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NYCB shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NYCB stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $15 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $11, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on NYCB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NYCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for NYCB in the course of the last twelve months was 132.42.

NYCB stock trade performance evaluation

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.07. With this latest performance, NYCB shares gained by 7.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NYCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.75 for New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.24, while it was recorded at 8.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.09 for the last 200 days.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.59. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.02.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYCB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,739 million, or 64.00% of NYCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NYCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 53,519,381, which is approximately 3.429% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,858,261 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $406.13 million in NYCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $218.81 million in NYCB stock with ownership of nearly 18.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New York Community Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in New York Community Bancorp Inc. [NYSE:NYCB] by around 28,849,396 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 25,749,824 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 241,167,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,766,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NYCB stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,293,536 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,984,109 shares during the same period.