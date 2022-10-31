Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is -90.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] closed the trading session at $0.52 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4716, while the highest price level was $0.525. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Pre-orders for Mullen FIVE Electric-SUV Crossover Exceed Expectations as the FIVE ‘Strikingly Different’ Tour Begins.

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -90.11 percent and weekly performance of 37.57 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 116.72M shares, MULN reached to a volume of 186349635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.57. With this latest performance, MULN shares gained by 53.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4660, while it was recorded at 0.5208 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3152 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17 million, or 6.70% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,719,786, which is approximately 1074.802% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,874,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.07 million in MULN stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $1.48 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 212.885% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 28,799,746 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 3,835,983 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 874,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,510,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,629,502 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 2,932,516 shares during the same period.