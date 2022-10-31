Market cap of Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY] reaches 47.10M – now what?

Starry Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE: STRY] price surged by 2.69 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Starry to Host Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc., (the “Company” or “Starry”)​, a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider, today announced that it will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the company’s third quarter of 2022 on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Starry will issue a press release reporting its results prior to the call.

Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial one of the numbers below and enter the conference ID number 242769.

A sum of 14742462 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 573.49K shares. Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.41 and dropped to a low of $0.2789 until finishing in the latest session at $0.29.

The one-year STRY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.87. The average equity rating for STRY stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STRY shares is $5.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Starry Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Starry Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on STRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starry Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for STRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

STRY Stock Performance Analysis:

Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -65.89. With this latest performance, STRY shares dropped by -79.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.43 for Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6764, while it was recorded at 0.3654 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Starry Group Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.15.

Starry Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Starry Group Holdings Inc. [STRY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 62.00% of STRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STRY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,441,203, which is approximately -1.127% of the company’s market cap and around 17.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 19,352,325 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 million in STRY stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $4.15 million in STRY stock with ownership of nearly -0.649% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in Starry Group Holdings Inc. [NYSE:STRY] by around 8,181,712 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 6,796,528 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 59,536,451 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,514,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STRY stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,390,387 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,701,030 shares during the same period.