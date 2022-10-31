Market cap of Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] reaches 8.32M – now what?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] gained 153.85% on the last trading session, reaching $3.30 price per share at the time. The company report on October 30, 2022 that Quanergy Announces Pricing of $16.7 Million Upsized Underwritten Public Offering.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) (“Quanergy” or the “Company”) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering for gross proceeds of approximately $16.7 million prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

The offering is comprised of 9,800,000 Units, with each Unit consisting of one share of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”) and two warrants to purchase one share of our Common Stock (the “Unit Warrants” and, together with the shares of Common Stock underlying such Unit Warrants, the “Units”) at a public offering price of $1.70 per Unit. Each Unit Warrant has an exercise price of $1.70 and is exercisable for one share of Common Stock with a term of five years following the issuance date. The closing of the offering is expected to take place on or about November 2, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

Quanergy Systems Inc. represents 5.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.32 million with the latest information. QNGY stock price has been found in the range of $1.81 to $4.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 457.92K shares, QNGY reached a trading volume of 105458182 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.42.

Trading performance analysis for QNGY stock

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 115.69. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -22.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 1.71 for the last single week of trading, and 35.92 for the last 200 days.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 10.80% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,785, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,127 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80000.0 in QNGY stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $35000.0 in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly -6.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 42,619 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 20,713 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 71,140 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,472 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,621 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 15,099 shares during the same period.