Market cap of Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] reaches 79.71M – now what?

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] traded at a low on 10/28/22, posting a -2.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.15. The company report on October 3, 2022 that Camber in Compliance with Listing Standards.

Camber Energy Discloses Communication From NYSE American.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company), is pleased to announce that on September 29, 2022 it received a letter from the NYSE American LLC (the “Exchange”) advising that as a result of the Annual Meeting held by the Company on September 27, 2022, the deficiency set forth in the Exchange’s notification letter to the Company on January 4, 2022 has now been resolved and the Company is back in compliance with the Exchange’s continued listing standards set forth in Section 704 of the NYSE American Company Guide.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 21694682 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Camber Energy Inc. stands at 5.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.57%.

The market cap for CEI stock reached $79.71 million, with 509.43 million shares outstanding and 452.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 25.82M shares, CEI reached a trading volume of 21694682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 159.42.

How has CEI stock performed recently?

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.49. With this latest performance, CEI shares dropped by -25.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.78 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2452, while it was recorded at 0.1548 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5313 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1354.20 and a Gross Margin at +63.37. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]

There are presently around $5 million, or 6.20% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,895,186, which is approximately 55.633% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,550,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in CEI stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.44 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly 34.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Camber Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 11,994,392 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,991,714 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,686,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,672,354 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 735,481 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 863,462 shares during the same period.