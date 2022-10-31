Market cap of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] reaches 400.20M – now what?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ: BBBY] closed the trading session at $4.59 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.48, while the highest price level was $4.86. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. to Offer Additional Shares Under its At-the-Market Offering Program.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) today announced that it filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) registering additional shares of its common stock (“Shares”) available for sale under the Company’s existing at the market offering program (“ATM Program”) with a maximum aggregate offering amount of up to $150 million. The ATM Program initially launched on August 31, 2022. Pursuant to the ATM Program, the Company previously sold an aggregate of 12,000,000 Shares for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $75 million. The potential net proceeds from the additional issuance and sale of Shares are intended to be used for general corporate purposes, including to drive immediate strategic priorities such as rebalancing the Company’s assortment and inventory, and addressing the Company’s debt.

The Company’s prospectus supplement filed today supplements information contained in the accompanying prospectus contained in the shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-267173) for the offering of the Shares. Potential investors should review the prospectus, the prospectus supplement and all other related documents that the Company has filed with the SEC for complete corporate information, including information pertaining to the ATM Program and the risks associated with investing in the Company. Investors can obtain copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, potential investors may contact Jefferies LLC, who will arrange to provide them these documents, at: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.52 percent and weekly performance of -1.71 percent. The stock has been moved at -66.27 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 44.12M shares, BBBY reached to a volume of 15906638 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBBY shares is $3.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBBY stock is a recommendation set at 3.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wedbush analysts kept a Underperform rating on BBBY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

BBBY stock trade performance evaluation

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.71. With this latest performance, BBBY shares dropped by -25.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.49 for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 4.82 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.31. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.66.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [BBBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $298 million, or 81.90% of BBBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBBY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,511,588, which is approximately -19.762% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,324,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.21 million in BBBY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.41 million in BBBY stock with ownership of nearly -21.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. [NASDAQ:BBBY] by around 10,975,191 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 17,705,956 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 36,261,507 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,942,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBBY stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,101,756 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,674,475 shares during the same period.