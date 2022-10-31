Market Analysts see Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] falling to $36. Time to buy?

Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ: CMCSA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.06% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.82%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Comcast California Hosts Inaugural Digital Equity Summit in San Francisco.

Company Exceeds Expanded Goal to Launch More Than 1,250 ‘Lift Zones’ Nationwide Offering Free High-Speed WiFi Access Inside Community Centers.

Over the last 12 months, CMCSA stock dropped by -38.44%. The one-year Comcast Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.97. The average equity rating for CMCSA stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $141.09 billion, with 4.38 billion shares outstanding and 4.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 27.64M shares, CMCSA stock reached a trading volume of 34407395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMCSA shares is $43.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMCSA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Comcast Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities dropped their target price from $60 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on August 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Comcast Corporation stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CMCSA shares from 48 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Comcast Corporation is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMCSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMCSA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, CMCSA shares gained by 5.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.86 for Comcast Corporation [CMCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.89, while it was recorded at 31.61 for the last single week of trading, and 41.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Comcast Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +55.10. Comcast Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.15.

Comcast Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CMCSA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Comcast Corporation go to 9.02%.

Comcast Corporation [CMCSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $118,395 million, or 85.40% of CMCSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMCSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 402,080,815, which is approximately 0.68% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 320,503,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.24 billion in CMCSA stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $6.62 billion in CMCSA stock with ownership of nearly 2.102% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Comcast Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,113 institutional holders increased their position in Comcast Corporation [NASDAQ:CMCSA] by around 158,248,518 shares. Additionally, 1,057 investors decreased positions by around 185,799,310 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 3,361,577,846 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,705,625,674 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMCSA stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,421,714 shares, while 193 institutional investors sold positions of 30,739,893 shares during the same period.