Market Analysts see Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] falling to $7. Time to buy?

Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE: CCL] price surged by 3.35 percent to reach at $0.29. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Carnival Corporation & plc Announces Extension of Maturity of an Additional $87 Million of 2023 Convertible Notes at Existing 5.75% Rate.

The 2023 Notes will be exchanged for New 2024 Notes with the same coupon and no dilution to shareholders at scheduled maturity versus the 2023 Notes and no upfront cost.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced that Carnival Corporation (the “Company”), Carnival plc and certain of their subsidiaries (the “Subsidiary Guarantors”) have entered into separate, privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of the Company’s outstanding 5.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023 (the “2023 Notes”) pursuant to which the Company will exchange $87 million in aggregate principal amount of 2023 Notes for $87 million in aggregate principal amount of new 5.75% Convertible Senior Notes due October 2024 (the “New 2024 Notes” and such exchange, the “Exchange”).

A sum of 42288357 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 59.50M shares. Carnival Corporation & plc shares reached a high of $8.95 and dropped to a low of $8.48 until finishing in the latest session at $8.94.

The one-year CCL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.3. The average equity rating for CCL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCL shares is $11.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Carnival Corporation & plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Carnival Corporation & plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carnival Corporation & plc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.87.

CCL Stock Performance Analysis:

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.02. With this latest performance, CCL shares dropped by -2.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.93, while it was recorded at 8.62 for the last single week of trading, and 13.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Carnival Corporation & plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -328.14 and a Gross Margin at -230.03. Carnival Corporation & plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -497.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.77.

Carnival Corporation & plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

CCL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Carnival Corporation & plc go to 9.95%.

Carnival Corporation & plc [CCL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,544 million, or 46.20% of CCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,435,982, which is approximately 1.467% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 51,464,138 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $460.09 million in CCL stocks shares; and PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, currently with $454.43 million in CCL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Carnival Corporation & plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 328 institutional holders increased their position in Carnival Corporation & plc [NYSE:CCL] by around 48,469,742 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 56,919,813 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 402,912,093 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,301,648 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCL stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,148,251 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 10,731,018 shares during the same period.