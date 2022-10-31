JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] moved up 1.19: Why It’s Important

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] closed the trading session at $126.08 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $124.05, while the highest price level was $126.28. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Disney, Chase and Visa Announce Multi-Year Extension of Disney® Visa® Card Programs.

Limited-edition Disney Premier Visa Card design celebrating 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company to be available in January 2023.

Chase, the largest co-brand card issuer in the U.S., The Walt Disney Company and Visa today announced a multi-year extension of the Disney Visa Card, Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Debit Card programs. For nearly two decades, the three companies have worked together to offer Disney Cardmembers exclusive benefits, rewards, experiences and perks that enhance their relationship with the Disney brand.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.38 percent and weekly performance of 3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.67M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 11849686 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $137.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $145 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 533.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 5.34.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 18.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.97 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.19, while it was recorded at 123.97 for the last single week of trading, and 125.67 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to 0.12%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $256,383 million, or 70.50% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 269,621,229, which is approximately 1.037% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,568,246 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.91 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.41 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -7.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,836 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 91,915,060 shares. Additionally, 1,404 investors decreased positions by around 96,756,345 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,844,819,549 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,033,490,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,117,818 shares, while 161 institutional investors sold positions of 9,069,621 shares during the same period.