Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAAC] is 2.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: HAAC] jumped around 0.03 points on Friday, while shares priced at $10.05 at the close of the session, up 0.25%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. will redeem its Public Shares and will not consummate an initial business combination.

As stated in the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation and in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-249667), initially filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on October 26, 2020, relating to the Company’s initial public offering, if the Company is unable to complete an initial business combination within 24 months of the initial public offering, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem the Public Shares, at a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the Trust Account, including interest earned on the funds held in the Trust Account and not previously released to the Company to pay its income taxes, if any (less up to $100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of the then-outstanding Public Shares, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders’ rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any); and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company’s remaining shareholders and the Company’s board of directors, liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company’s obligations under Delaware General Corporation Law to provide for claims of creditors and the requirements of other applicable law.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. stock is now 2.87% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HAAC Stock saw the intraday high of $10.05 and lowest of $10.03 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.04, which means current price is +3.40% from all time high which was touched on 10/28/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.61K shares, HAAC reached a trading volume of 21802577 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAAC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has HAAC stock performed recently?

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, HAAC shares gained by 0.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.13 for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.98, while it was recorded at 10.03 for the last single week of trading, and 9.89 for the last 200 days.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +87.73. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +87.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.81.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [HAAC]

34 institutional holders increased their position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:HAAC] by around 10,069,916 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,812,668 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 33,248,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,131,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAAC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,015,174 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 3,613,760 shares during the same period.