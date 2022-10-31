Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] Is Currently -59.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GNLN] closed the trading session at $0.49 on 10/28/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4251, while the highest price level was $0.521. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. Announces $7.5 Million Public Offering.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced the pricing of its “reasonable best efforts” public offering of 8,333,335 units at a public offering price of $0.90 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock (or a prefunded warrant in lieu thereof) and two common warrants each exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $0.90 per share. The common warrants will be immediately exercisable and expire seven years from the date of issuance. The pre-funded warrants and accompanying common warrants are identical to the units, except that each pre-funded warrant is immediately exercisable for one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $0.0001, the purchase price for a pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrants is $0.8999 and the pre-funded warrants do not expire until exercised. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $7.5 million.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about November 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes,which may include, without limitation, servicing debt obligations under promissory notes issued in conjunction with business acquisitions, working capital, product development and capital expenditures.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -97.44 percent and weekly performance of -70.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -92.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -71.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -83.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 260.57K shares, GNLN reached to a volume of 13945861 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNLN shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Greenlane Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Greenlane Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on GNLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenlane Holdings Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

GNLN stock trade performance evaluation

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -70.61. With this latest performance, GNLN shares dropped by -71.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.07 for Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0503, while it was recorded at 1.3047 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5589 for the last 200 days.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.51 and a Gross Margin at -6.64. Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -32.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.97.

Greenlane Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Greenlane Holdings Inc. [GNLN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 19.60% of GNLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNLN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 474,212, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; MERLIN CAPITAL LLC, holding 154,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in GNLN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $64000.0 in GNLN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Greenlane Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Greenlane Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GNLN] by around 716,907 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 187,586 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 422,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,327,206 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNLN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 624,516 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 85,593 shares during the same period.