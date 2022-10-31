For The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], Analyst sees a rise to $80. What next?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] traded at a high on 10/28/22, posting a 3.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.19. The company report on October 28, 2022 that The Charles Schwab Corporation Announces Appointment of New Board Member.

The Charles Schwab Corporation today announced its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz as a director, effective immediately.

Schwab-Pomerantz is currently a managing director at Charles Schwab & Co., leading the firm’s efforts across financial literacy, community service and philanthropy. She is also a recognized personal finance expert and author, known for her popular investing advice column Ask Carrie. She originally joined the firm in 1983 and began her tenure in client-facing and product roles. She has served as Board Chair of the Charles Schwab Foundation since 2014 and as Board Chair of Schwab Charitable since 2012. She is Chair of the National Board of Governors for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and serves on the Board of Directors of the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. She has advised two presidential administrations on financial literacy, as a member of the Advisory Council for Financial Capability under President Barack Obama and as an advisor to the Advisory Council for Financial Literacy under President George W. Bush.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11479325 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Charles Schwab Corporation stands at 3.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.68%.

The market cap for SCHW stock reached $146.70 billion, with 1.90 billion shares outstanding and 1.70 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.82M shares, SCHW reached a trading volume of 11479325 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCHW shares is $90.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Charles Schwab Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Charles Schwab Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on SCHW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Charles Schwab Corporation is set at 2.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCHW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89.

How has SCHW stock performed recently?

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.04. With this latest performance, SCHW shares gained by 10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.67 for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.53, while it was recorded at 74.73 for the last single week of trading, and 74.49 for the last 200 days.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.67 and a Gross Margin at +88.20. The Charles Schwab Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.96.

Earnings analysis for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Charles Schwab Corporation go to 21.62%.

Insider trade positions for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

There are presently around $127,541 million, or 84.60% of SCHW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCHW stocks are: TORONTO DOMINION BANK with ownership of 254,339,178, which is approximately -0.045% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 121,847,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.77 billion in SCHW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.61 billion in SCHW stock with ownership of nearly 0.2% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Charles Schwab Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 783 institutional holders increased their position in The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW] by around 85,518,231 shares. Additionally, 645 investors decreased positions by around 91,466,358 shares, while 212 investors held positions by with 1,413,502,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,590,486,960 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCHW stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,433,045 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 7,616,100 shares during the same period.