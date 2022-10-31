Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -90.41% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] slipped around 0.0 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.51 at the close of the session, down -0.76%. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Faraday Future Announces Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, and Funding Progress.

– Yun Han named Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer — Initial Funding Expected This Week Under $60 Million Financing Agreement -.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“Faraday Future” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced the appointment of Yun Han as Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2022. Ms. Han replaces Becky Roof, who served as interim Chief Financial Officer until October 12, 2022, and is assisting the Company to ensure an orderly transition.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock is now -90.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FFIE Stock saw the intraday high of $0.534 and lowest of $0.5007 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.22, which means current price is +12.11% above from all time high which was touched on 07/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 25.51M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 17617655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]?

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

How has FFIE stock performed recently?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.66. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -27.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8938, while it was recorded at 0.5252 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1230 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $33 million, or 20.10% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,551,424, which is approximately 171.41% of the company’s market cap and around 44.23% of the total institutional ownership; ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.06 million in FFIE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.01 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly -49.612% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 17,637,345 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 10,564,517 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 37,411,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,612,945 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,075,531 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 716,198 shares during the same period.