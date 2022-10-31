Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Is Currently -17.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] price plunged by -17.88 percent to reach at -$15.43. The company report on October 27, 2022 that EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES REPORTS THIRD QUARTER RESULTS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

A sum of 18704439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.80M shares. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares reached a high of $74.00 and dropped to a low of $69.70 until finishing in the latest session at $70.87.

The one-year EW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.68. The average equity rating for EW stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $95.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 37.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

EW Stock Performance Analysis:

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.44. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -15.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.33 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.03, while it was recorded at 82.91 for the last single week of trading, and 101.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edwards Lifesciences Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.78 and a Gross Margin at +76.57. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.73.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

EW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 10.64%.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36,115 million, or 84.90% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 55,740,688, which is approximately -2.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,306,835 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.57 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.91 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.088% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 24,418,417 shares. Additionally, 616 investors decreased positions by around 23,607,644 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 461,576,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,602,071 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,979,581 shares, while 134 institutional investors sold positions of 2,651,141 shares during the same period.