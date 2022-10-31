Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] is 23.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] gained 2.99% or 2.23 points to close at $76.83 with a heavy trading volume of 10295363 shares. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Obsidian Therapeutics Announces Extension of Multi-Year Collaboration Agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb.

Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering engineered cell and gene therapies, today announced that Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has opted to extend the term of the parties’ multi-year strategic collaboration for the discovery and development of novel, regulated cell therapies that utilize Obsidian’s cytoDRiVE® technology for the controlled expression of the immune enhancer CD40L. Today’s announcement builds on the existing relationship between Obsidian and Bristol Myers Squibb, initiated in 2019, and follows the first opt-in decision by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2020.

“We are delighted to extend our productive strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, an industry leader in the field, to advance next-generation cell therapies to patients with solid tumors and other malignancies,” said Paul K. Wotton, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Obsidian Therapeutics. “This announcement comes at an exciting time for Obsidian as our own lead program using cytoDRiVE technology enters the clinic.”.

It opened the trading session at $75.25, the shares rose to $76.99 and dropped to $75.085, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BMY points out that the company has recorded 2.07% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -44.36% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.44M shares, BMY reached to a volume of 10295363 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $80.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg dropped their target price from $82 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 19.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.40. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 7.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.21 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.96, while it was recorded at 74.33 for the last single week of trading, and 72.26 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.57 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.08.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 4.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $127,196 million, or 79.50% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 196,828,094, which is approximately -0.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 170,645,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.11 billion in BMY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $7.51 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 4.129% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,115 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 116,526,731 shares. Additionally, 1,161 investors decreased positions by around 80,543,137 shares, while 345 investors held positions by with 1,458,476,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,655,546,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,739,923 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 7,708,414 shares during the same period.