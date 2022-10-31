Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] is 16.51% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] slipped around -0.02 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.59 at the close of the session, down -0.55%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock is now 16.51% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BBD Stock saw the intraday high of $3.63 and lowest of $3.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.30, which means current price is +22.53% above from all time high which was touched on 05/31/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 29.37M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 26655174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BBD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has BBD stock performed recently?

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.03. With this latest performance, BBD shares dropped by -2.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.77, while it was recorded at 3.62 for the last single week of trading, and 3.71 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Insider trade positions for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]

There are presently around $3,220 million, or 18.30% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 90,280,790, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 76,362,691 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.14 million in BBD stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $225.64 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 122.871% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 120,093,706 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 86,175,026 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 690,559,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 896,827,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,416,195 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 21,118,969 shares during the same period.