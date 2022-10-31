Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] stock Upgrade by Barclays analyst, price target now $19

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] gained 1.88% or 0.34 points to close at $18.45 with a heavy trading volume of 9176149 shares. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Results.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $18.00, the shares rose to $18.50 and dropped to $17.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NLY points out that the company has recorded -28.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.1% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 10.74M shares, NLY reached to a volume of 9176149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $19.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $6.25 to $6.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8.75 to $7.25, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86.

Trading performance analysis for NLY stock

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.69. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 5.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.64 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.51, while it was recorded at 17.75 for the last single week of trading, and 25.74 for the last 200 days.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +390.22 and a Gross Margin at +96.72. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +318.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.89.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -4.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]

There are presently around $3,573 million, or 42.90% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,955,389, which is approximately 8.719% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,780,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $604.8 million in NLY stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $266.37 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly 28.192% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 387 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 40,566,355 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 7,379,648 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 145,695,416 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,641,419 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,384,898 shares, while 145 institutional investors sold positions of 2,169,714 shares during the same period.