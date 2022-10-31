Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] is -80.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGLE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 61.40% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 80.75%. The company report on October 19, 2022 that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Hosting Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Classical Homocystinuria and Pegtarviliase’s Potential Role in Treatment.

Event to be Held Thursday, October 27th at 10 AM ET.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new generation of human enzyme therapeutics to benefit people with rare metabolic diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on Classical Homocystinuria, and Aeglea’s potential treatment and lead clinical asset pegtarviliase on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, AGLE stock dropped by -87.60%. The one-year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 75.47. The average equity rating for AGLE stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.90 million, with 82.21 million shares outstanding and 59.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, AGLE stock reached a trading volume of 42975392 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGLE shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

AGLE Stock Performance Analysis:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 80.75. With this latest performance, AGLE shares gained by 87.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.96 for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5285, while it was recorded at 0.6001 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5117 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] shares currently have an operating margin of -350.33 and a Gross Margin at +89.32. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -351.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.46.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.10.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [AGLE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $45 million, or 87.00% of AGLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGLE stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 5,347,689, which is approximately 87.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, holding 4,890,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.5 million in AGLE stocks shares; and SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.29 million in AGLE stock with ownership of nearly 435.935% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGLE] by around 16,615,289 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 8,889,602 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,739,635 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,244,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGLE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,339,543 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,728,202 shares during the same period.