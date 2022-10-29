Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] Stock trading around $26.77 per share: What’s Next?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE: TPX] traded at a low on 10/27/22, posting a -4.83 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $26.77. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Sealy Introduces Pressure-Relieving Gel Technology.

The #1 Most Trusted Mattress Brand in America* now includes the Sealy FlexGrid™ collection with HexGel™ technology.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE: TPX, “Company” or “Tempur Sealy”), the company synonymous with innovation in the mattress industry, today announced that Sealy® — America’s #1 trusted* and #1 best-selling mattress brand** –is introducing Sealy® FlexGrid™, a new mattress collection that features a proprietary and new hyper-elastic polymer pressure-relieving layer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4186594 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tempur Sealy International Inc. stands at 4.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.54%.

The market cap for TPX stock reached $4.41 billion, with 174.10 million shares outstanding and 167.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, TPX reached a trading volume of 4186594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TPX shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TPX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $36 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Tempur Sealy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TPX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tempur Sealy International Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TPX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for TPX in the course of the last twelve months was 21.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has TPX stock performed recently?

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, TPX shares gained by 4.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.18 for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.46, while it was recorded at 27.46 for the last single week of trading, and 28.61 for the last 200 days.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.88 and a Gross Margin at +43.45. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TPX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tempur Sealy International Inc. go to 6.10%.

Insider trade positions for Tempur Sealy International Inc. [TPX]

There are presently around $4,577 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TPX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 23,770,474, which is approximately 14.224% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,009,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $428.57 million in TPX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $379.5 million in TPX stock with ownership of nearly -9.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tempur Sealy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. [NYSE:TPX] by around 21,424,268 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 23,410,905 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 126,157,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,993,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TPX stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,234,784 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,380,924 shares during the same period.