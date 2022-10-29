NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] fell -73.35% so far this year. What now?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] surged by $1.65 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.87 during the day while it closed the day at $9.76. The company report on September 29, 2022 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Compliant with All Applicable Nasdaq Listing Criteria.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“NeuroBo”) (Nasdaq: NRBO) today announced that on September 27, 2022, NeuroBo received formal notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC indicating that NeuroBo has evidenced full compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) and otherwise satisfies all other applicable criteria for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. As a result, the listing matter has been closed.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also loss -10.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NRBO stock has declined by -22.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.99% and lost -73.35% year-on date.

The market cap for NRBO stock reached $9.36 million, with 0.89 million shares outstanding and 0.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 549.50K shares, NRBO reached a trading volume of 2626039 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.93 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.17.

NRBO stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.99. With this latest performance, NRBO shares dropped by -26.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.93 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.95, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 18.78 for the last 200 days.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.10 and a Current Ratio set at 8.10.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 27.20% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,465, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MURCHINSON LTD., holding 6,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67000.0 in NRBO stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $35000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 7,848 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 11,462 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 21,517 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,399 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104 shares during the same period.