Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 49.35M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] traded at a high on 10/27/22, posting a 12.13 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.54. The company report on October 27, 2022 that AgEagle’s eBee X Series Drones Are the First and Only UAVs to be Approved by the FAA for Operations Over People (OOP) in the United States.

U.S. Operators Using eBees No Longer Require FAA Waivers for Advanced Drone Operations Over People and Moving Vehicles.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10787927 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at 11.52% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.26%.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $49.35 million, with 81.66 million shares outstanding and 78.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 810.03K shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 10787927 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.63. With this latest performance, UAVS shares gained by 5.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.25 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5280, while it was recorded at 0.4802 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8116 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]

There are presently around $6 million, or 12.80% of UAVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,666,115, which is approximately 32.519% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,262,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.68 million in UAVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.63 million in UAVS stock with ownership of nearly -74.818% of the company’s market capitalization.

37 institutional holders increased their position in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX:UAVS] by around 3,347,623 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 10,987,249 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 3,335,878 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,998,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAVS stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 901,167 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,425 shares during the same period.